Why Senate Republicans might not let Trump give back $9.3 billion

Last week, House Republicans narrowly passed President Donald Trump’s so-called rescissions package. The bill would rescind $9.3 billion in previously appropriated funding, including $1.1 billion from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and $8.3 billion in foreign aid. The resolution’s choppy passage in the lower chamber mirrors the lack of smooth sailing the cuts face in the Senate as the GOP juggles competing priorities with little room for error.
The House bill, which snuck over the line on a 214-212 vote, passed under a special process outlined in the Impoundment Control Act of 1974. In brief, the law tells the president that he can’t unilaterally nix money that Congress has appropriated. Instead, he must submit recommendations for rescission to the House and the Senate. Congress has 45 days to sign off on those cuts once submitted, otherwise the administration is still legally obligated to spend that money.
That tight timeline is made slightly easier by this process’ being exempt from the usual filibuster rules, meaning Senate Republicans need only a simple majority to pass the bill. Unfortunately for Senate Majority John Thune, R-S.D., and his leadership team, there are enough question marks among his caucus to make getting to 51 yes votes difficult. And with the Senate’s rewrite of Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill Act taking up most of their focus, it’s going to be hard to find time to wrangle them all on board.
Sen. Susan Collins of Maine has spoken out about Trump’s requested cuts from spending on HIV/AIDS prevention and treatment. According to the memo the White House sent Congress detailing its proposal, the administration wants to rescind $1.1 billion in Global Health Programs funding at the State Department and the U.S. Agency for International Development. That includes the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, through which most U.S. spending on global HIV/AIDS funding is funneled.
“I will not support a cut in PEPFAR, which is a program that has saved literally millions of lives and has been extremely effective and well-run,” Collins told reporters earlier this month. It’s an accurate assessment of the program, which was launched under President George W. Bush. Collins has a lot of sway as chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, especially as negotiations over fiscal year 2026 spending continue. The White House has tried to assuage the concerns of her and other moderate Republicans, saying that HIV/AIDS treatment would continue but that prevention programs would be on the chopping block.