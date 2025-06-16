Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

‘Disgusting’: ‘No Kings’ organizers slam Trump’s threat of heavy force against protestors June 14, 2025 / 10:04

‘No Kings’ protests, special election results leave no doubt about the backlash to Trump

Between activism, election results and protest turnout, the prevailing political winds suggest the backlash to the president is real.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post