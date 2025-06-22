Iran nuclear facilities ‘totally obliterated’ after U.S. strikes, Trump says

President Donald Trump announced Saturday that U.S. forces dropped bombs on three nuclear sites in Iran, bringing America into the conflict between Iran and Israel.

“A short time ago, the U.S. military carried out massive precision strikes on the three key nuclear facilities in the Iranian regime. Forodw, Natanz, and Esfahan,” the president said in an address to the nation Saturday evening. He first announced the strikes, which were conducted without congressional authorization, on his Truth Social platform.

“I can report to the world that the strikes were a spectacular military success,” Trump said. “Iran’s key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated.” Iranian state media reported that the three nuclear sites were evacuated “some time ago.”

“Iran, the bully of the Middle East must now make peace,” the president continued. “If they do not, future attacks will be far greater and a lot easier.” He did not mention any progress on diplomatic negotiations.

The U.S. strike comes just over a week after Israel launched dozens of strikes against targets in Iran, with Tehran responding in turn. The attacks ended talks between the U.S. and Iran over a new nuclear deal, after Trump withdrew the U.S. from the previous agreement between the two countries struck during Barack Obama’s second term.

“The type of ordinance used tonight hasn’t been confirmed,” NBC News reported, “but several American B-2 stealth bombers, the only plane type that can carry the 30,000-pound GBU-57 bombs, took off from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri earlier in the day.”

Trump has argued that Iran is very close to a nuclear weapon. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, however, testified to Congress in March that the U.S. intelligence community did not believe that Iran was building such a weapon.

