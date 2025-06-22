Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Trump announces strikes on three key nuclear sites in Iran June 21, 2025 / 11:30

Iran nuclear facilities ‘totally obliterated’ after U.S. strikes, Trump says

Trump has argued that Iran is very close to a nuclear weapon, though the U.S. intelligence community disagrees with that assessment.

By  James Downie

James Downie

James Downie is an opinion editor for MS NOW Daily.

Latest Post