Trump just took a massive gamble to try to end Iran’s nuclear threat

On Saturday evening, President Donald Trump shared on Truth Social that the U.S. had attacked three Iranian nuclear sites, using a “full payload of bombs.”
A weakened Iranian military and a decisive set of Israeli strikes on Iran’s nuclear capabilities opened the door to directly attack the Fordo site deep in Iran, which Trump said in his post was bombed along with Natanz and Isfahan nuclear facilities.
This is bad. Trump is taking the bet that sending in the U.S. Air Force with “bunker buster” bombs will once and for all end Iran’s nuclear threat. But anticipating U.S. military capabilities is very different from dealing with what the volatile leaders of Iran or Israel will choose next.
After launching missile strikes inside Iran and killing key leaders of Iran’s nuclear program and the Revolutionary Guard, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made it clear he sees an opportunity to topple the government in Iran, telling Fox News that Israel is “geared to do whatever is necessary to achieve our dual aim, to remove … two existential threats” and that killing the leader of Iran “could certainly be the result because the Iran regime is weak.”
Iran has also arrayed its missile systems towards U.S. military assets in the region, which include the 5th fleet based in Bahrain and military bases in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.
While world leaders agree that Iran is a hostile regime and that, in Netanyahu’s words, “we can’t have the world’s most dangerous regime have the world’s most dangerous weapons,” the ongoing military escalation and retaliation were not the only path toward security and stability in the Middle East.