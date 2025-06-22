Opinion

Trump just took a massive gamble to try to end Iran’s nuclear threat

The president is wagering that sending in the U.S. Air Force will once and for all end Iran’s nuclear threat.

Trump says U.S. ‘very successfully’ attacked nuclear sites in Iran June 21, 2025 / 02:27
By  Nayyera Haq
Nayyera Haq

Nayyera Haq

Nayyera Haq is a global affairs journalist.