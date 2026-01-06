Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Velshi

How the protests in Iran can be traced back to Trump’s first term

After Trump pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal, U.S. sanctions have caused tremendous economic suffering in the Islamic Republic.

Trump: U.S. ‘locked and loaded’ if Iran kills protestors January 2, 2026 / 09:41
By  Ali Velshi

Ali Velshi

Ali Velshi is the host of “Velshi,” which airs Saturdays and Sundays on MSNBC. He has been awarded the National Headliner Award for Business & Consumer Reporting for “How the Wheels Came Off,” a special on the near collapse of the American auto industry. His work on disabled workers and Chicago’s red-light camera scandal in 2016 earned him two News and Documentary Emmy Award nominations, adding to a nomination in 2010 for his terrorism coverage.