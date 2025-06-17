Opinion

Bipartisan effort on Capitol Hill aims to limit U.S. involvement in Iran June 17, 2025 / 03:02

Lawmakers are scrambling to muzzle Trump on war with Iran. Good.

Trump's apparent openness to striking Iran requires pushback from a bipartisan anti-war coalition.

By  Zeeshan Aleem
Zeeshan Aleem is a writer and editor for MS NOW.

