Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Protesters march in downtown Tehran, Iran, Monday, Dec. 29, 2025.
Protesters march in downtown Tehran, Iran, Monday, Dec. 29, 2025.Fars News Agency / via AP

‘We are locked and loaded’: Trump threatens Iran over treatment of protesters

The president’s sudden interest in the rights of protesters is hardly in line with the vision he has espoused for decades.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post