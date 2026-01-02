‘We are locked and loaded’: Trump threatens Iran over treatment of protesters

One of Donald Trump’s most controversial foreign policy decisions of 2025 came in June, when the president launched a preventive military strike on suspected Iranian nuclear sites. Soon after, the Republican assured the public that Iran’s “key nuclear enrichment facilities” had been “completely and totally obliterated,” though those claims were quickly called into question.

Among the lingering questions was whether this would be Trump’s only offensive against Iran, or the first in a series.

Last week, the American president added fresh fuel to the fire, declaring during a news conference alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Iran “may be behaving badly.” After suggesting that Iranian officials might be taking new steps to advance their nuclear program, Trump added: “If it’s confirmed, look, there will be consequences. Consequences will be very powerful — maybe more powerful than last time.”

As 2026 gets underway, he’s still at it. The New York Times reported:

President Trump said on Friday that the United States would come to the aid of protesters in Iran if the government there used lethal force against them, in a sharp escalation of remarks after days of widespread demonstrations against the Iranian government. The comments came a day after reports from Iranian state media and activists said that at least one person had been killed in clashes between protesters and security forces, as officials tried to contain protests incited by economic distress. Since then at least two more people have been reported as dead.

While the precise casualty count is the subject of ongoing scrutiny, the demonstrations in Iran — an authoritarian society where mass protests are not common — are real and sizable. The unrest appears to have been caused initially by the collapse of Iran’s rial currency, but as NPR reported, it has become increasingly common to see crowds chanting anti-government slogans.

It was against this backdrop that Trump used his social media platform to publish a message that appeared intended to get Tehran’s attention. “If Iran shots and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue,” he wrote in a missive published at 2:58 a.m. ET. “We are locked and loaded and ready to go.”