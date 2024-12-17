Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Trump may try to privatize the Postal Service. His foes should welcome the fight.

Privatization is a terrible idea in almost every way you could imagine.

Robert Reich: The problem with billionaires at the top of government December 17, 2024 / 11:14
By  Paul Waldman
Paul Waldman

Paul Waldman

Paul Waldman is a journalist and author focused on politics and culture.