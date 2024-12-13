Luigi Mangione wasn’t insured by UnitedHealthcare, the company says

Luigi Mangione, the suspect in the UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting, was not insured by the company, deepening questions about a potential motive in Brian Thompson’s killing.

Its parent company, UnitedHealth Group, said that it had no record that Mangione was ever a client of its health insurance business, UnitedHealthcare.

Police have said that Mangione appeared to have suffered from a debilitating back injury. NBC News reported that posts from a now-deleted Reddit account linked to him described struggles with severe back pain. The account also posted on a subreddit about spondylolisthesis, a condition in which a bone in the spine slips and presses on the vertebrae below it.

Police said they believe Thompson was “specifically targeted” in the shooting in midtown Manhattan on Dec. 4. New York Police Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said Thursday that Thompson may have been singled out because of the size of UnitedHealthcare. (UnitedHealth Group is the largest health care conglomerate in the country.)

“We have no indication that [Mangione] was ever a client of UnitedHealthcare, but he does make mention that it is the fifth-largest corporation in America, which would make it the largest health care organization in America,” Kenny told NBC New York. “So that’s possibly why he targeted that company.”