Luigi Mangione refuses to waive extradition, denied bail December 10, 2024 / 01:22

Luigi Mangione wasn’t insured by UnitedHealthcare, the company says

UnitedHealthcare’s parent company said it has no record that Mangione, the suspect in its CEO’s shooting, was ever a client. Police are still investigating a motive in the killing.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW.

