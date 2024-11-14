Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

‘A dangerous choice’: Congresswoman raises alarm on Tulsi Gabbard as DNI pick November 14, 2024 / 08:39

Tulsi Gabbard is my friend. Serving in Trump’s Cabinet would be a grave mistake for her.

The former congresswoman has used her antiwar cause as a vehicle to get behind a reckless individual and a reckless movement. 

Nov. 14, 2024, 1:16 PM EST

By

Max Rose

Max Rose

Max Rose represented New York's 11th Congressional District as a Democrat in the House from 2018 to 2021. He's currently a senior adviser to "Vote Vets."   

Latest Post