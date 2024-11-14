Tulsi Gabbard is my friend. Serving in Trump’s Cabinet would be a grave mistake for her.

This is an adapted excerpt from the Nov. 13 episode of “The 11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle.”

President-elect Donald Trump has already put forward a flurry of Cabinet picks for his incoming administration. On Wednesday, he picked Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democratic congresswoman from Hawaii who is now a Republican, to serve as his director of national intelligence. During his campaign, the Army National Guard veteran touted Trump as the antiwar candidate.

“I am confident that his first task will be to do the work to walk us back from the brink of war,” she said at a Trump campaign event in August.

Trump is not antiwar. His administration will lead us down a path of abandoning our allies. It will be so incredibly erratic that it will likely drag the U.S. into war.

Look, Tulsi and I are friends. We served together in Congress — and I don’t want to be overly mean here — but the thing that disappoints me about her is not that she’s antiwar; it’s the fact that she has used that cause as a vehicle to get behind a reckless individual and a reckless movement.