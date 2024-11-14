Rudy Giuliani’s lawyers don’t want to defend him anymore in Georgia election worker case

In the latest piece of bad legal news for Rudy Giuliani, his lawyers no longer want to represent him in a civil case stemming from his defamation of former Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, who are attempting to collect on the multimillion dollar judgment they won against him.
The specific reason or reasons for the two lawyers’ requested withdrawals aren’t fully clear because the court filing asking for withdrawal is partially redacted.
However, the filing on Wednesday from lawyer Kenneth Caruso, which was echoed by lawyer David Labkowski in his own filing, says the grounds for his withdrawal motion “arise under Professional Rule 1.16(c)(4), (6) and (7).” He noted that the rule provides that: