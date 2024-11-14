Opinion

Giuliani runs out of places to hide from massive court penalty and Trump can’t help him November 7, 2024 / 05:34

Rudy Giuliani’s lawyers don’t want to defend him anymore in Georgia election worker case

The lawyers cited a professional rule permitting withdrawal when, among other things, the client “renders the representation unreasonably difficult.”

Nov. 14, 2024, 12:24 PM EST

By

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

