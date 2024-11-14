An attorney general needs 3 qualities to be successful. Matt Gaetz doesn’t even have one.

This is an adapted excerpt from the Nov. 14 episode of “Morning Joe.”

On Wednesday, President-elect Donald Trump announced his plans to nominate Rep. Matt Gaetz to be U.S. attorney general. Since that announcement, there’s been a lot of discussion about how Gaetz lacks the qualifications for the post.

Now, in a sense, everybody is unqualified for that office. The work of the Justice Department is so deep, broad and complex that no one can come in truly prepared for all of it. Nobody comes in knowing everything about tax or antitrust or civil rights or criminal or civil or environmental work. They do not know the intricacies of the work of its many divisions, from the Federal Bureau of Prisons to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. So concern over Trump’s pick for AG is not just that Gaetz is unqualified (though he is).

In any attorney general, you look for certain qualities. Whether they are Republican, Democrat, male, female, Black, white — all of that is meaningless as long as they have three qualities: integrity, judgment and independence. With those qualities, you can handle the job.

I first came into the Justice Department when Dick Thornburgh was the U.S. attorney general. Thornburgh, who served in the Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush administrations, was a Republican and former U.S. attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania. He later became the state’s governor. He was a man of tremendous integrity, honor, judgment and intellect. He was passionate about the work of the department and he understood the norms.