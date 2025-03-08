Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Trump Tariff Trade War: ‘A real misunderstanding… about what creates economic growth’ March 8, 2025 / 05:52

Trump: Co-hosting World Cup with Canada, Mexico amid trade war ‘makes it more exciting’

The country’s worsening relations with its largest trading partners will heighten the stakes in next year’s World Cup, Trump suggested.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

Latest Post