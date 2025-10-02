FIFA official throws cold water on Trump’s World Cup threat

Donald Trump faced some pushback from what some might consider a surprising source after saying he could potentially move matches scheduled for next year’s World Cup out of liberal-led cities he deems “dangerous.” The president made his authoritarian threat last week while promoting his deployment of military forces to cities with Black Democratic mayors, which he has falsely portrayed as crime-infested hellscapes.

Trump threatens to move World Cup games out of blue cities due to "crime" pic.twitter.com/zXKyjL2Jx0 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 25, 2025

FIFA, the corruption-plagued soccer organization that organizes the World Cup, and its president, Gianni Infantino, have largely bent the knee to Trump ever since his return to office. That’s what made Wednesday’s remarks from a FIFA vice president — who said decisions on where games are played rest solely with the soccer body — seem like a notable hiccup in the FIFA-Trump relationship.

As ESPN reported:

“It’s FIFA’s tournament, FIFA’s jurisdiction, FIFA makes those decisions,” the soccer body’s vice president Victor Montagliani said Wednesday at a sports business conference in London.

The Canadian president of North American regional soccer body Concacaf said the sport is “bigger” than any current political debate.

“With all due respect to current world leaders, football is bigger than them and football will survive their regime and their government and their slogans,” Montagliani said in an on-stage interview. “That’s the beauty of our game, is that it is bigger than any individual and bigger than any country.”