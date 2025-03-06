Opinion

Trump is pushing Zelenskyy to the negotiating table in ways Biden never did

Trump is receiving strong pushback over the tactics he’s using to bring the war to a close.

Could have ‘catastrophic impact’: Why U.S. pausing intel sharing with Ukraine is ‘dangerous’ March 5, 2025 / 03:58
By  Daniel R. DePetris

Daniel R. DePetris

Daniel R. DePetris is a fellow at Defense Priorities and a syndicated foreign affairs columnist at the Chicago Tribune.