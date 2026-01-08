Thursday’s Mini-Report, 1.8.26

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* The latest on the deadly ICE shooting in Minneapolis: “Minnesota law enforcement officials said Thursday that the FBI is taking over the investigation of the fatal shooting of a Minneapolis woman by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent, despite initially agreeing to defer to a state unit that reviews use-of-force cases.”

* We’re learning more about the victim: “Renee Good, the Minneapolis woman who was fatally shot by a federal immigration agent blocks from her home, was remembered by the community she left behind for her compassion, kindness and warmth. … Good, 37, described herself as a poet, writer, wife and mother who was ‘experiencing Minneapolis’ on her personal social media accounts, which are now private.”

* John Sarcone III joins an ignominious list: “Yet another top federal prosecutor installed by the Trump administration is unlawfully serving in their role, this time in the Northern District of New York, a judge has found. That finding follows similar rulings against Lindsey Halligan’s tenure in the Eastern District of Virginia and against other purported top prosecutors in Nevada, New Jersey and California.”