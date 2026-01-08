Thursday’s Mini-Report, 1.8.26

Today’s edition of quick hits.
* The latest on the deadly ICE shooting in Minneapolis: “Minnesota law enforcement officials said Thursday that the FBI is taking over the investigation of the fatal shooting of a Minneapolis woman by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent, despite initially agreeing to defer to a state unit that reviews use-of-force cases.”
* We’re learning more about the victim: “Renee Good, the Minneapolis woman who was fatally shot by a federal immigration agent blocks from her home, was remembered by the community she left behind for her compassion, kindness and warmth. … Good, 37, described herself as a poet, writer, wife and mother who was ‘experiencing Minneapolis’ on her personal social media accounts, which are now private.”
* John Sarcone III joins an ignominious list: “Yet another top federal prosecutor installed by the Trump administration is unlawfully serving in their role, this time in the Northern District of New York, a judge has found. That finding follows similar rulings against Lindsey Halligan’s tenure in the Eastern District of Virginia and against other purported top prosecutors in Nevada, New Jersey and California.”
* The White House continues to wing it in Venezuela: “President Trump said on Wednesday evening that he expected the United States would be running Venezuela and extracting oil from its huge reserves for years, and insisted that the interim government of the country — all former loyalists to the now-imprisoned Nicolás Maduro — is ‘giving us everything that we feel is necessary.’”