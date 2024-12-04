Much of President-elect Donald Trump’s rise to power can be linked to his blaming Mexico for America’s problems. When he launched his first presidential campaign in 2015, he claimed Mexico was mostly “sending” criminals, including drug dealers and rapists, to the U.S., and he promised to build a wall to keep migrants out. Now, his threat to impose 25% tariffs on goods imported from Mexico and Canada is based in part on the idea that Mexico is the cause of the United States’ fentanyl addiction and to blame for a migrant crisis.
Trump’s talk of targeting Mexico is not only misguided, it’s downright reckless. Mexico, as the U.S. State Department notes in a Sept. 16 report, “was the United States’ top goods trading partner in 2023 with total two-way goods trade at $807 billion, surpassing China.” That State Department report also adds that “our countries rely on closely integrated supply chains to power our economies and strengthen our global competitiveness.”
The relationship between the U.S. and Mexico is mutually beneficial, and that isn’t going to change, no matter how loudly Trump or his loyalists attempt to defame Mexico’s people or blame our problems on our southern neighbor.
Still, Trump continues to threaten tariffs as a way to end the fentanyl crisis in particular. It riles up the nativism in his MAGA followers and gives them the scapegoat they crave.
But that ignores that the United States is the world’s most lucrative illegal drug market, estimated at $150 billion yearly for the most common drugs, along with an increasing use of fentanyl. The demand for drugs and the “war” against it fuels much of the violence and instability in Mexico.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum pointed that out last week in response to Trump’s claim that he’ll address this country’s fentanyl problem by putting a tariff on Mexican imports. “Mexico does not produce weapons. We do not consume synthetic drugs,” Sheinbaum said. “Unfortunately, what we do have is the people who are being killed by the crime that is responding to the demand in your country.”
Drugs aren’t the only thing that U.S. consumers are demanding. As the State Department’s September report makes clear, trade between the two countries approached a trillion dollars last year. To suggest that the U.S.-Mexico economic relationship could be disrupted without bringing economic calamity upon the U.S. and the people who live here is absurd.
As Mexican journalist Alex González Ormerod highlights in a recent opinion piece for Time: “Mexico understands no North American country can go it alone, and so do Republicans in Congress. The bipartisan Americas Act recognizes that for the U.S. to stall the rise of China in the Western Hemisphere, keep prices stable, and bolster its own manufacturing, it needs to work with Mexico.”
Mexico is not the United States’ enemy but a crucial ally. Its political and economic importance to the U.S. is huge. Those supply chains, according to reporting from Rafael Bernal of The Hill, “have become a key competitive advantage for North American industry writ large, and the raison d’être for a broad segment of Mexican industry.”
The idea that Trump can punish Mexico with tariffs is as bad as the MAGA idea that Mexico supports open-border policies. Mexico has long worked with the U.S. to address migration, often through strict enforcement at its southern border and cooperation on security. In fact, Mexico has been stopping migrant caravans for years, a detail that Trump conveniently ignores when he threatens that country with tariffs.