Trump shares more details on his seemingly blatant plan to rig the 2026 elections

Donald Trump appears to be leading the most blatant election-rigging scheme in American history.

In the wake of The New York Times’ report last month on the Trump administration’s redistricting efforts in Texas, more details have emerged about the attempt to pressure the state’s leaders into a potentially unlawful — and certainly illiberal — mid-decade redraw of its congressional districts in order to shore up the GOP’s chances in next year’s midterms. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has instructed his state’s Republican-led legislature to craft a redistricting plan this summer, in a move my MSNBC colleague Hayes Brown aptly assessed as a mockery of the Voting Rights Act.

Trump’s civil rights-averse Justice Department has specifically targeted four House seats with sizable Black and Latino populations for redraws, according to The Texas Tribune.

And on Tuesday, Trump openly told reporters that he’s pushing for a “very simple redraw” so that Republicans pick up five seats. He added that other states could undergo redistricting as well.

Reporter: Are you calling for a complete redraw of the Texas congressional map?



Trump: No, just a very simple redraw—we pick up five seats. A couple of other states where we will pick up seats also. — Acyn July 15, 2025