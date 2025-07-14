A new poll shows the backlash to Trump’s immigration cruelty has begun

Since returning to office, President Donald Trump has been on an anti-immigrant tear. With billions of dollars in new funding for his mass deportation goals recently approved, the tools are there to escalate his crackdown even further. But a new poll from Gallup shows just how badly his heavy-handed policies have soured with Americans.
I wrote last month about Trump’s weakening numbers on immigration. While it was still his “strongest issue” in June’s NBC News poll, it was still not an overwhelming seal of approval from the electorate. Other surveys conducted during and after the protests in Los Angeles and the harsh federal response showed those numbers slacking further as the spotlight shone on Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s widening scope.
If those polls were a tremor, the survey that Gallup released Friday has the potential to be a political earthquake. In the face of a constant barrage of dark rhetoric from the White House, Americans showed themselves across multiple questions to be more open and accepting of immigration than they have been in years.
For the past 50 years, Gallup has measured Americans’ preferred rate of immigration based on three options: “should immigration be kept at its present level, increased or decreased?”
Last year, 55% of Americans said that immigration rates should be decreased. Now, that number has dropped down to 30%, the same as it was in 2021, when those rates began to climb. Another 38% of Americans think it should be kept at the same level, up from 26% last year, and 26% think it should be increased — a 10-point jump from the same time in 2024.
The shift seen among Republicans and independents is particularly noteworthy, as Gallup analyst Lydia Saad wrote: