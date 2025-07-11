Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Greg Abbott is making a mockery of the Voting Rights Act

Texas is beginning a rare mid-decade push to shift its congressional districts ahead of the midterms, a high-risk move with White House backing.

‘Running scared’: Texas Democrat slams state GOP for considering redrawing congressional maps July 11, 2025 / 08:18
By  Hayes Brown
Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown is a writer and editor for MS NOW Daily.