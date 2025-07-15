Mike Waltz pitifully tries to pin Signal scandal on Biden as he seeks U.N. ambassadorship

Happy Tuesday! Here’s your Tuesday Tech Drop, a collection of the past week’s top stories from the intersection of technology and politics.

Waltz’s ‘Blame Biden’ defense

Former national security adviser Mike Waltz, who left his post amid backlash over his and other top Trump officials’ roles in sharing sensitive military information with a journalist via an unsecured Signal chat, appeared before the Senate on Tuesday ahead of a vote on his nomination to be U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Waltz tried to downplay the scandal under fierce questioning from Democratic Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Chris Coons of Delaware. At one point, he told Coons that such use of Signal had been aligned with Biden-era federal guidance, adding that no classified information was shared. He also said the White House had concluded its investigation but said he thought the Defense Department’s probe is ongoing.

Indeed, Politico reported Monday that two close aides of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth are under investigation at the Pentagon in the matter, so any suggestion that the Signal chat was completely on the up-and-up — and that this has been affirmed by independent officials — is dubious at best.

ICE’s disturbing admission

A senior U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement official admitted that his agency has used a list compiled by Canary Mission — a controversial and shadowy website that has been accused of doxxing pro-Palestinian activists — in its efforts to target, detain and deport immigrants.

Going all in on Grok

After an incident in which Grok — Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence tool — called itself “MechaHitler” and spread antisemitic conspiracy theories and instructed one social media user how to commit rape, the federal government confirmed its plans to offer Musk’s company, xAI, up to $200 million to institute Grok across the Defense Department. The same contract awards were offered to OpenAI, Google and Anthropic.

Polygraph tests at Patel’s FBI

The FBI has reportedly been using polygraph tests to measure employees’ loyalty and determine whether they have said negative things about FBI Director Kash Patel. It sounds like the conspiratorial Patel is living up to my MSNBC colleague Hayes Brown’s description of him as a mixture of former FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover and MAGA influencer Alex Jones.