Trump’s UN pick Mike Waltz expected to be questioned by Senate over Signal chat controversy July 15, 2025 / 09:00

Mike Waltz pitifully tries to pin Signal scandal on Biden as he seeks U.N. ambassadorship

Plus, right-wing weather conspiracy theories, ICE’s disturbing admission and the Trump administration goes all in on Grok, all in this week’s Tech Drop.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

