Rob Reiner warns Trump’s media crackdown could plunge U.S. into a ‘full-on autocracy’

Actor and director Rob Reiner is issuing a warning amid Donald Trump’s continued crackdown on free speech, cautioning that the United States has only a year before it becomes a “full-on autocracy” and “democracy completely leaves us.”

Reiner made the stark warning during a discussion with MSNBC host Ali Velshi about AppleTV+’s recent postponement of “The Savant,” a new miniseries that stars Jessica Chastain as an investigator who infiltrates online extremist groups. The program’s premiere was delayed after the killing of Charlie Kirk.

The streaming giant didn’t mention Kirk in its statement, with an Apple TV+ spokesperson saying the decision came after “careful consideration.” Upon the official announcement, Chastain made it clear she was “not aligned” with Apple’s decision. “I’ve never shied away from difficult subjects, and while I wish this show wasn’t so relevant, unfortunately it is,” she wrote in a statement.

On Sunday’s “Velshi,” the host called news of the postponement “just the latest episode that illustrates the pressures that have come to bear on artists, on comedians and the entertainment industry more broadly, in this new politically fraught era.” In July, CBS announced that it would cancel “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” next year, while ABC briefly took Jimmy Kimmel’s show off the air recently.

Reiner said that the current climate in the United States has become “beyond McCarthy era-esque” and that the 1950s crackdown “feels quaint compared to what’s going on in America right now.”

The award-winning film director said the federal government’s moves to squash free speech were “just the beginning” and urged Americans to “understand our democracy is being taken away from us.”

He added: “Make no mistake: We have a year before this country becomes a full-on autocracy and democracy completely leaves us.”