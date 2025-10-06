Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Are the Epstein files playing a role in delaying the GOP from swearing in new Arizona Dem? October 5, 2025 / 08:30

Democrat accuses Mike Johnson of ‘suspicious’ delay of swearing-in to avoid Epstein vote

Rep.-elect Adelita Grijalva, D-Ariz., told MSNBC she’s not a “conspiracy theorist” but said she couldn’t come up with another explanation for the delay.

By  Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

Latest Post