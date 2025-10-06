Democrat accuses Mike Johnson of ‘suspicious’ delay of swearing-in to avoid Epstein vote

Nearly two weeks after her election, Rep.-elect Adelita Grijalva, D-Ariz., has yet to be sworn into office. On Sunday, Grijalva spoke with the co-hosts of “The Weekend: Primetime” to discuss the “suspicious” reason she believes could be behind the delay.

Grijalva told Ayman Mohyeldin, Elise Jordan and Antonia Hylton that she had heard “absolutely nothing” from House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., about a timeline to be sworn in. “It is very suspicious, the timing,” the Democrat said. “The majority doesn’t change because I get sworn in.”

Asked what she believed the hold-up could be, Grijalva said, “The only thing that I can point to that is different, that one, I’m a woman — a woman of color — but also that I’m going to be signing the discharge petition for the Epstein files.”

For months, the House has been inching closer to passing a discharge petition that would force the full chamber to vote on releasing files relating to the federal government’s investigation into Jeffrey Epstein. The bipartisan petition needs 218 signatures to succeed. Once she is sworn in, Grijalva would be that 218th vote.