Director Rob Reiner’s son charged with murder in his parents’ deaths

The son of famed director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, was in custody on a murder charge Monday after his parents were found inside their Los Angeles home.

Los Angeles Police Department Chief Jim McDonnell confirmed that Nick Reiner had been booked on a murder count and was being held on $4 million bond in the deaths of his parents, who were found Sunday in their home in Brentwood.

Authorities did not immediately release more details about the investigation.

Politicians and celebrities paid tribute to Rob Reiner, the director behind iconic films such as “When Harry Met Sally …” and “The Princess Bride,” and his wife, photographer Michele Singer Reiner — both of whom were also known for causes championed by the Democratic Party, both within California and nationally.

Nick Reiner has spoken out about his struggles with drug addiction and homelessness.

“I was homeless in Maine. I was homeless in New Jersey. I was homeless in Texas,” he told People magazine in 2016. “I spent nights on the street. I spent weeks on the street. It was not fun.”

Nick co-wrote a 2015 film, “Being Charlie,” which his father directed, that was based on Nick’s experiences cycling in and out of rehab.

In a 2016 joint interview with his son, Rob Reiner said working on the film “definitely brought us closer together.”

A spokesperson for the Reiner family said in a statement on Sunday: “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time.”

Actor Eric Idle, a longtime friend, said on X that Reiner was “a lovely man” and said he spoke to him for over an hour this past weekend.

“I shall miss him. A clever, talented and very thoughtful man. So awful,” Idle added.

Mayor Karen Bass called the deaths “a devastating loss for our city and our country.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom called Reiner "the big-hearted genius behind so many of the classic stories we love" and "a passionate advocate for children and for civil rights — from taking on Big Tobacco, fighting for marriage equality, to serving as a powerful voice in early education." Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., memorialized Rob Reiner as "creative, funny, and beloved" and Michele as "his indispensable partner, intellectual resource, and loving wife." Former vice president, California senator and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris said Reiner's work "has impacted generations of Americans." Rob Reiner appeared on MS NOW's predecessor, MSNBC, many times over the years. In his most recent appearance on the network, in October, Reiner characterized the Trump administration's pressure on media as "beyond McCarthy-era-esque." "This is just the beginning, and people have to understand our democracy is being taken away from us," he said. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Julianne McShane Julianne McShane is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW.