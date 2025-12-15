Opinion

Director Rob Reiner’s son charged with murder in his parents’ deaths

Nick Reiner was jailed on $4 million bond in his parents’ killings over the weekend, according to the LAPD. The deaths of the famed director and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, rocked Hollywood and Democratic circles.

Rob Reiner’s son Nick arrested in connection with parents’ deaths: KNBC December 15, 2025 / 02:33
Julianne McShane is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW.