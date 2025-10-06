Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

White House freezes $18 billion in New York City infrastructure funding October 2, 2025 / 05:49

Trump administration targets urban infrastructure projects, citing ‘race-based contracting’

The administration is using race to justify gutting congressionally funded projects in liberal-led cities as it presses its anti-diversity crusade.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

Latest Post