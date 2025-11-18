Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

House to vote today on release of Jeffrey Epstein files November 18, 2025 / 07:05

Trump to female reporter who asked him about the Epstein files: ‘Quiet, Piggy’

Trump, who has struggled to shrug off the controversy around Jeffrey Epstein, resorted to an insult that he has been accused of using against women before.

Nov. 18, 2025, 12:14 PM EST

By

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

Latest Post