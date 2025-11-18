Trump to female reporter who asked him about the Epstein files: ‘Quiet, Piggy’

President Donald Trump dismissed a female reporter who was questioning him about the Epstein files, calling her “Piggy” as she pressed him on his past relationship with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

During a press gaggle on Air Force One on Friday, the reporter asked the president about one of the emails Epstein wrote about him that Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released last week. When she tried to follow up with a question about potentially incriminating details in the Epstein files, Trump pointed and said, “Quiet. Quiet, Piggy.”

When she tried to follow up with a question about potentially incriminating details in the Epstein files, Trump pointed and said, “Quiet. Quiet, Piggy.”