Trump on Epstein files release: ‘I’m all for it’ November 17, 2025 / 05:36

Trump says he will sign the bill to release the Epstein files

Trump’s reversal has relieved GOP lawmakers, who have been torn between their loyalty to him and to their constituents, many of whom want the files made public.

Nov. 17, 2025, 7:10 PM EST

By

Erum Salam

Erum Salam

Erum Salam is a breaking news reporter and producer for MS NOW. She previously was a breaking news reporter for The Guardian.

