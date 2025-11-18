Trump says he will sign the bill to release the Epstein files

President Donald Trump said Monday he will sign the bill to release all the government’s files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein if Congress passes it.

Asked in the Oval Office whether he would sign the bill if it came across his desk, Trump said, “Sure I would,” adding that he thought it would do more damage to Democrats.

The comments, coupled with his social media post a day earlier calling on House Republicans to back the bill, mark a complete reversal from Trump — albeit one made in the face of almost certain passage of the bill by the House.

White House deputy press secretary Abigail Jackson insisted in a statement Monday that “President Trump has been consistently calling for transparency related to the Epstein files for years.”