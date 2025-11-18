Opinion

Fmr. SDNY official: ‘No way’ there will be a conviction in Trump’s prosecution of Letitia James October 24, 2025 / 07:20

Letitia James asserts ‘outrageous government conduct’ in latest motion to dismiss her case

The New York attorney general’s lawyers write that Trump officials “set out to do what they had been ordered to do: indict AG James.”

Nov. 18, 2025, 12:33 PM EST

By

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

