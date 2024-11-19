Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

The narrative that ‘woke’ politics is why Trump won is nonsense

A group of liberal intellectuals is revising history to explain Harris’ loss — and avoiding reckoning with the party's economic blindspot.

Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden arrive to the Rose Garden at the White House in 2023.
Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden arrive to the Rose Garden at the White House in 2023.Michael Reynolds / Bloomberg via Getty Images
By  Zeeshan Aleem
Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem is a writer and editor for MS NOW. Previously, he worked at Vox, HuffPost and Politico, and he has also been published in, among other places, The New York Times, The Atlantic, The Nation, and The Intercept. You can sign up for his free politics newsletter by clicking the link at the top of this bio.