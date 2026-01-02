Dr. Oz recklessly downplays the importance of getting flu shots

Dr. Mehmet Oz wasn’t just a poor choice to lead the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services because he lacked the requisite skills and background; he also was haunted by his embarrassing background.

The New York Times reported in 2021, for example, that Oz had a history of “dispensing dubious medical advice” and making “sweeping claims based on thin evidence.” The article referred to bizarre comments the television personality made about everything from weight-loss pills to apple juice to cellphones.

The Washington Post had a related report during Oz’s ill-fated GOP campaign for the Senate, adding that during his show’s 12-year run, Oz “provided a platform for potentially dangerous products and fringe viewpoints, aimed at millions of viewers, according to medical experts, public health organizations and federal health guidance.”

Years later, too little has changed. The Hill reported:

Mehmet Oz, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, on Tuesday called the seasonal flu vaccine ‘controversial of late’ and advised various Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) initiatives as ways to ‘overcome’ the virus. Appearing on Newsmax, Oz spoke on this year’s flu season, which has been marked by a more severe strain than previous years.

In context, the Newsmax co-host asked about the growing number of Americans struggling with a dangerous flu strain. It led the CMS chief to stray far from his lane and start pontificating in irresponsible ways.

Dr. Oz on the "super flu": "Every year there's a flu vaccine. It doesn't always work very well. That's why it's been controversial of late. But like many illnesses, the best news out there is if you can take care of yourself so that when you do end up running into the flu, you can overwhelm it." — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-12-30T20:03:34.506Z