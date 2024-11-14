Opinion

Donald Trump names Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Secretary of Health and Human Services November 14, 2024 / 09:30

Trump picks anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to serve as health secretary

Kennedy has no significant experience in health policy, though he is the founder of one of the largest anti-vaccine organizations in the country.

Nov. 14, 2024, 4:23 PM EST

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

