Trump picks anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to serve as health secretary

Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he will nominate one of the most prominent medical conspiracy theorists in the country to lead the Department of Health and Human Services: Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

“The Safety and Health of all Americans is the most important role of any Administration,” Trump said in a statement on Truth Social, “and HHS will play a big role in helping ensure that everybody will be protected from harmful chemicals, pollutants, pesticides, pharmaceutical products, and food additives that have contributed to the overwhelming Health Crisis in this Country.”

Trump’s pick for health secretary is not exactly a surprise. After Kennedy suspended his presidential campaign and endorsed Trump, the then-Republican nominee suggested that Kennedy would play a major role in health policy in his second administration. At a campaign event in October, Trump said he would let Kennedy “go wild on health,” including women’s health.