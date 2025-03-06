Opinion

‘Hamilton’ pulls out of plans to perform at Kennedy Center March 6, 2025 / 00:23

‘Hamilton’ run at Kennedy Center canceled over Trump takeover

The musical’s creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda, said the team will not engage with the venue “while it is the Trump Kennedy Center.”

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

