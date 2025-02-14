Artists cut ties with the Kennedy Center after Trump’s takeover

President Donald Trump took over as chairman of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on Wednesday after initiating a major reshuffling of the board of trustees. The shake-up — which included the ousting of the center’s longtime president, Deborah Rutter — has led to major artists cutting ties with the institution and canceling their upcoming performances.

Actor Issa Rae announced on her Instagram story on Thursday that she has canceled her sold-out show, “An Evening With Issa Rae,” in March.

“Unfortunately, due to what I believe to be an infringement on the values of an institution that has faithfully celebrated artists of all backgrounds through all mediums, I’ve decided to cancel my appearance at this venue,” wrote Rae, the creator and star of HBO’s “Insecure,” adding that tickets will be refunded.

TV producer Shonda Rhimes has also resigned as the board’s treasurer. She later shared an article headline on Instagram that linked her resignation to Trump’s appointment as chairman.