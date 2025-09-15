Facing a weakening economy, Trump changes his tune on policies that ‘frighten’ foreigners

It’s no secret that Donald Trump and his administration have used fear as a major part of its anti-immigrant agenda.

Among the menacing ideas it’s trotted out as a deterrent to immigrants, the administration has variously invoked the brutal legacy of a former slave plantation, the prospect of death by alligator and stealing children from their families.

And against this reality, a post from Donald Trump’s Truth Social account on Sunday — about supposedly not wanting to “frighten” foreign investors and and their employees — sounded more than a little odd.

“When Foreign Companies who are building extremely complex products, machines, and various other ‘things,’ come into the United States with massive Investments, I want them to bring their people of expertise for a period of time to teach and train our people how to make these very unique and complex products,” the post read. It went on to say, “I don’t want to frighten off or disincentivize Investment into America by outside Countries or Companies. We welcome them, we welcome their employees, and we are willing to proudly say we will learn from them, and do even better than them at their own ‘game,’ sometime into the not too distant future!”