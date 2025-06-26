Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Trump’s cruel immigration machine is still tearing families apart

In its first five months, this administration has taken approximately 500 migrant children living in the U.S. from their homes and into government custody.

Jacob Soboroff breaks down profound impact of Trump’s immigration crackdown June 25, 2025 / 25:20
By  Jordan Foster Dylan Gee  and  Dina Francesca Haynes

Jordan Foster

Jordan Foster is a developmental neuroscientist working with youth experiencing trauma at Yale University.

Dylan Gee

Dylan Gee is a developmental neuroscientist and professor of psychology at Yale University.

Dina Francesca Haynes

Dina Francesca Haynes is a human rights attorney and executive director of the Orville H. Schell, Jr. Center for International Human Rights at Yale Law School.