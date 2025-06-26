Trump’s cruel immigration machine is still tearing families apart

A Marine Corps veteran’s wife, taken from her two-year-old and three-month-old children. A fourth-grade boy from California taken from his father and detained at a routine immigration appointment, later deported to Honduras. An asylum-seeking 9-year-old girl and her mother parted from her stepfather and 16-month-old sister and taken into federal custody.
Those are just a few examples of the families ripped apart by the Trump administration’s cruel immigration policies. During the president’s first term, the practice of forcibly separating families of immigrants faced widespread outrage and protracted legal challenges. A 2023 settlement between the Biden administration and the American Civil Liberties Union banned that practice at the border until 2031. Yet in his second term, it didn’t take long for Trump to violate court orders and continue tearing families apart.
Amid protests in Los Angeles earlier this month over family separation and Trump’s broader immigration policy, the president deployed National Guard troops and U.S. Marines to the city. His top adviser Stephen Miller posted on X that Americans face a stark choice: “Deport the invaders, or surrender to insurrection.”
Framing immigrants — including children — as “invaders” is not just inflammatory rhetoric. It perpetuates dangerous, dehumanizing narratives and serves to justify violent family separation practices. Migrant children and families are not “invaders.” They are victims of U.S. immigration policy that has repeatedly torn families apart, inflicting lasting harm on child development and well-being.
How did we arrive at a moment where protesting the detention of a child ripped from their parent’s arms is met with militarized force? Although President Joe Biden called family separation “criminal” as a candidate, accountability for the practice never materialized and U.S. immigration policy continued to separate families throughout his administration . Now, in Trump’s second administration, family separation has gone largely unchecked, as the courts and Congress abdicate responsibility and cede control of immigration policy to the executive branch.
In its first five months, this administration has taken approximately 500 migrant children living in the U.S. from their homes and into government custody. As the examples at the start of this piece show, family separation is not limited to the border, but is happening in homes, schools, and courthouses across the country.