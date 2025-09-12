With Hyundai ICE raid, Trump bites the South Korean hand that’s feeding him

On Thursday afternoon, a Korean Air flight carrying more than 300 South Korean workers who’d been previously detained by U.S. immigration officials left Atlanta for South Korea. The flight ended a weeklong diplomatic tussle between the United States and the South Korean government that began when ICE officials raided a Hyundai-LG battery factory in Savannah, Georgia, and arrested nearly 500 people including hundreds of South Korean nationals.
The ICE raid, which came just 11 days after President Donald Trump sat down with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, is having far-reaching implications — and is a glaring example of how the Trump administration’s obsessive focus on mass deportations is undermining its larger political agenda.
Homeland Security officials boasted that the Hyundai raid was the “largest single-site enforcement operation” in the agency’s history. But, not surprisingly, in South Korea the detentions were met with outrage from across the country’s political spectrum.
South Korea is reportedly the largest foreign direct investor in the United States and the country’s sixth largest trading partner. As part of a recently reached trade deal, South Korea agreed to invest $350 billion in the U.S. to help revitalize the country’s manufacturing sector.
Yet that pledge didn’t exempt South Korea from the machinations of Trump’s mass deportation campaign.
It wasn’t even so much that the South Korean workers were detained — it was how they were detained. ICE officials released videos of the workers with shackles on their arms and feet. “Is this any way for the US to treat an ally?” asked the left-leaning South Korean news outlet Hankyoreh, while the country’s most prominent conservative outlet, Chosun Ilbo, labeled the raid a “merciless arrest operation … that cannot happen between allies.”
These were workers with visas that allowed them to be in the United States, but the ICE videos made it appear that they were nothing more than common criminals. In fact, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that Seoul’s foreign ministry said the Trump administration wanted to transport the workers in handcuffs but yielded when South Korea objected that they weren’t criminals.
President Lee has suggested that the raid is creating a “very confusing” situation for Korean companies and may lead some to question whether they should be doing business in the United States.
That’s already happening. Korean companies are freezing travel to the United States and recalling staff over concerns about new raids.
But of far greater significance, South Korean businesses have suspended at least 22 U.S. projects in the United States, many of them geared toward opening new manufacturing facilities.
South Korean engineering companies are frequently hired by American companies to set up new manufacturing facilities because it can be difficult to find American workers with the necessary skills.
But once that initial work is done, U.S. employees work the factory floors. The Hyundai-LG facility in Georgia is supposed to employ 8,500 workers. Now, all of that is on hold. Multiply that disruption across nearly two dozen factories, and potentially hundreds of thousands of new manufacturing jobs could be affected.
Part of the challenge for South Korean companies is that they have struggled to get long-term visas for their employees to enter and work in the United States. Indeed, many of those who were picked up may have been bending visa rules, but rather than look for ways to resolve this issue, the Trump administration sent ICE in.