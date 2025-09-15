Opinion

I used to be ambivalent about Hispanic Heritage Month. But this time, I’m all in.

Across the country, Hispanic Heritage Month is at risk of being stripped of all its joy and is instead being injected with fear.

September 9, 2025 / 07:17
By  Julio Ricardo Varela
Julio Ricardo Varela

Julio Ricardo Varela

Julio Ricardo Varela is the founder of The Latino Newsletter.