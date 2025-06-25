Families of military service members aren’t safe from Trump’s deportation crackdown

This is an adapted excerpt from the June 24 episode of “All In with Chris Hayes.”

While national attention has moved away from Los Angeles, the federal government still has 700 Marines and more than 4,000 National Guard troops stationed there as part of Donald Trump and Stephen Miller’s militarized deportation program.

Of course, it is not just California. According to a new analysis from the libertarian Cato Institute, Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrests of migrants with no criminal history are up more than 1,000% when compared to the first year of Trump’s first term.

Every day, we are seeing stories of immigration enforcement that truly shock the conscience, as armed, masked agents rolling up to regular folks who have not been convicted or even accused of serious crimes— folks who, in many cases, are just trying to do their jobs. Often, these unidentified agents detain them as onlookers cry out for them to stop.

One recent example from the city of Santa Ana, California, involved a landscaper named Narciso Barranco, an undocumented man with no criminal record who has lived and worked in the U.S. for decades. He has three sons, all of whom are either active-duty or veterans of the Marine Corps.

Over the weekend, Barranco was doing what he does every Saturday: working. Video of the encounter shows Barranco being approached by armed, unidentified masked men while he was cutting the grass at an IHOP restaurant. Frightened, Barranco fled, still holding his weed-whacker. The agents then caught up with him, sprayed him in the face with something, wrestled him to the ground and started beating him.

The Department of Homeland Security alleges Barranco assaulted agents with his weed-whacker, but eyewitnesses, including the manager of that IHOP, say that’s not what they saw. “He was protecting himself,” Guilermo Villarreal told KNBC, the local NBC News affiliate. “He’s not attacking [anybody]. They were beating him so hard.”

According to Barranco’s family, he is currently being detained in an L.A. detention center. One of Barranco’s sons spoke to KNBC about what his father experienced:

“In the video, it appears his shoulder was dislocated, and he got sprayed with mace in his eyes at, like, a very close distance,” said Alejandro Barranco, a Marine veteran. “And I asked him about it, and he just broke down and said his shoulder was hurt, it hurt a lot. And then he said his eyes burn and he was thirsty, he was hungry.”