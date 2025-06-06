Trump’s ‘secret police’: Masked agents’ sweeping immigration raids raise concern

This is an adapted excerpt from the June 5 episode of “All In with Chris Hayes.”

The term “secret police” invokes a kind of haunting specter. When we see representations of it in movies or history, we immediately identify it with a certain kind of regime: One that tramples people’s liberty with no accountability. We associate it with authoritarian governments and dictatorships like the former Soviet Union, where people, usually armed, could wield the authority of the state but were, themselves, totally unaccountable in the same way.

Whatever issues there are with American policing — and there are many — at least our police officers have names on their uniforms and badge numbers. But now, in the era of immigration under Donald Trump, one cannot help but notice that in clip after clip, interaction after interaction, the people enforcing the president’s policies have all the qualities that one would associate with the concept of “secret police.”

In videos, these individuals are usually masked and either wearing plain clothes or irregular uniforms. They won’t give their names or say what agency they’re with.

Watching it feels wrong, weird, alien and menacing. It does not feel like these law enforcement officials are subject to the authority of a democratic government. It’s so striking, in scene after scene, to see regular people asking masked agents, “Who are you?” and “What are you doing?” and not receiving an answer.

That’s what we saw play out in one of the first videos of this kind to be made public: The arrest of Columbia student and lawful resident Mahmoud Khalil. In that video, you can see plainclothes officers apprehending Khalil in the lobby of his building. The officers pointedly refused to identify themselves or what agency they were with. “We don’t give our name,” one man said, after handcuffing and detaining a legal resident of the United States.

Not long after that, we got video of the arrest of Tufts University graduate student Rumeysa Ozturk, who was snatched off the street by masked agents and led away in handcuffs.

In New Bedford, Massachusetts, there was the chilling scene from last month in which masked agents broke a car window and forcibly removed a man they say was in the country illegally.

Just last weekend, in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, masked agents detained an apparently undocumented gardener at his place of work.

In San Diego that same weekend, residents tried to hold back what appeared to be militarized agents who were reportedly executing an immigration raid on local businesses.

We’ve also got allegations of all kinds of lies, manipulation and subterfuge. Eyewitnesses in Tucson, Arizona, allege agents posed as city utility workers as part of an arrest attempt. There have been reports of agents performing wellness checks on children, which critics say is a trap for immigration enforcement. All this feels like something distinct from the normal forms of policing and law enforcement that we’re used to.