Venezuela heaped onto Stephen Miller’s sprawling portfolio

At Donald Trump’s press conference at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday morning, the president said over and over again that he and his administration would be “running” Venezuela. Pressed for details, the Republican suggested “people in the military” would be involved, before concluding, “It’s largely going to be, for a period of time, the people that are standing right behind me. We’re going to be running it.”

Standing behind him at the time were five men: Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, CIA Director John Ratcliffe and Gen. Dan Caine, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The fifth was White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller.

Around the same time, two U.S. military sources confirmed to MS NOW that Miller was key to the planning and execution of the operation in Venezuela and was heavily involved throughout the process. Similarly, The Washington Post reported that Miller “took a central role in the effort to remove” Nicolás Maduro.

It’s worth asking why.