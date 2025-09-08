Trump renews attacks on Biden’s health to distract from his own lack of transparency

This is an adapted excerpt from the Sept. 6 episode of “Velshi.”

There’s been a lot of speculation about the president of the United States, his health and his fitness to run the country: swollen legs, bruised hand and a dayslong disappearance from the public eye.

There is an explanation for some of this, but Donald Trump’s administration isn’t exactly known for transparency. So, many people have been led to draw their own conclusions and assume that the badly blended, wrong shade of makeup on Trump’s hand isn’t the only cover-up happening right now.

The chronic venous insufficiency explains Trump’s swollen ankles, but that condition only affects the lower body, so it does not explain his bruised hand.

I’m not a doctor and I don’t play one on TV, so I won’t attempt to diagnose the president, but it appears most of this speculation around Trump’s health could be easily cleared up by the administration. Instead, it’s doing what it does best: dipping, dodging and dragging out the intrigue.

Let’s just go through the timeline: A large bruise was first spotted on the president’s right hand back in February. Since then, the bruise has appeared on and off; sometimes it’s covered in what appears to be makeup, other times it’s not.

On July 13, Trump, photographed at a soccer game, appeared to have swollen ankles. On July 17, the president’s doctor, Sean Barbabella, released a statement to say Trump had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, which means the veins in the legs can’t properly carry blood back to the heart, causing it to pool in the lower legs. It’s a fairly common condition for older adults.

Barbabella said other tests were done and they all came back normal. He added that the president was taking aspirin as part of a “standard cardiovascular prevention regimen,” which is also pretty common in older adults, and “remains in excellent health.”

The chronic venous insufficiency explains Trump’s swollen ankles, but that condition only affects the lower body, so it does not explain his bruised hand. But his doctor — and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt — had an answer for that. According to Leavitt, Trump’s bruised hands were “consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin.”

It’s worth noting that Trump is a self-described “germaphobe,” “germ freak” and “clean-hands freak.” Over the years, he’s called the practice of shaking hands “barbaric,” “disgusting,” “very, very terrible” and “one of the curses of American society.”

But let’s go with that and say a few really stiff handshakes combined with the use of aspirin caused the bruising on Trump’s right hand. Well, recently, The Daily Beast spotted what appears to be a bruise on Trump’s left hand. So is the germaphobe-in-chief now shaking hands with both hands?

To add to the speculation, Trump, who rarely goes a few hours without getting in front of a camera, was MIA for six days. We didn’t hear a peep from the president outside of a social media post on Sunday when he declared that he’s “never felt better in his life.” The president then emerged on Tuesday for an announcement in the Oval Office, which doubled as “proof of life” evidence.

During that announcement, Trump acknowledged the rumors surrounding his health and quickly shifted the conversation to his former opponent, Joe Biden. “We know he wasn’t in the greatest shape,” Trump said.

Let’s just acknowledge the irony here because, a little over a year ago, in the lead-up to the 2024 election, it was Biden who was being bombarded with questions about his age and health. And no one was more concerned about the age and health of the then-president than Trump. He was the leader of the “Biden’s Unfit Club.”

But at least Biden’s yearly physical exams were always pretty detailed. They included the good and the not-so-good. Going back to 2019, when Biden was campaigning for the 2020 election, his doctor released a summary of his medical history. It said that Biden was a “healthy, vigorous, 77-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency.”

It went on to say that Biden was being treated for four different conditions: non-valvular atrial fibrillation, or A-fib, which is a type of irregular heart rhythm; hyperlipidemia, which is higher concentrations of fats or lipids in the blood; gastro-esophageal reflux; and seasonal allergies.

The summary also noted when and how Biden’s A-fib was discovered and that he had several nonmelanoma skin growths removed.

Biden’s annual presidential physical exams went like this every year: detailed, honest, transparent.

Trump’s health reports, on the other hand, are a whole different story.