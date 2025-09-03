Trump relocates a military command to a red state for the Trumpiest of reasons

When the U.S. Space Command was formally created six years ago, it was temporarily based in Colorado and military leaders recommended that it stay there. There was no great mystery as to why: Colorado was already home to the Air Force Academy, which graduates Space Force guardians, as well as three Space Force bases.

What’s more, moving the Space Command would’ve taken time and resources, opening the door to setbacks as China’s efforts to militarize space intensify.

Nevertheless, with just one week remaining in Donald Trump’s first term, his administration announced that it was moving the U.S. Space Command headquarters to Huntsville, Alabama. The Washington Post later reported, “Precisely how the Trump administration came to support the move to Huntsville is still a mystery.”

With this in mind, Joe Biden undid Trump’s decision. Gen. James Dickinson, then head of Space Command, argued that moving his headquarters would jeopardize military readiness, and the Democratic president followed his advice.

Two years later, Trump is reversing the reversal. NBC News reported:

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that U.S. Space Command’s headquarters will move to Alabama from Colorado, reversing a Biden administration decision. In remarks at the White House, Trump said he was making the shift in part because of Colorado’s use of mail-in voting.

That might sound like a weird joke, but it accurately summarizes the president’s own comments.