Trump says he’d revoke legal status of Haitian migrants and deport them if elected

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump threatened to revoke the legal status of Haitian migrants in the U.S. and deport them, once again falsely suggesting that they are endangering the majority-white city of Springfield, Ohio.

“Absolutely I’d revoke it, and I’d bring them back to their country,” Trump told NewsNation on Wednesday when asked about Springfield’s Haitian residents. For weeks, he and his running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, have leveled racist attacks against that community.

“We cannot destroy our country. You had a beautiful, safe community, everyone’s in love with everybody, everyone’s nice, it was like a picture community, and all of a sudden in a short period of time they have 32,000 more people in there,” Trump said. “It doesn’t work, it can’t work. It has nothing to do with Haiti or anything else.”