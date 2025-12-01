Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

‘Everybody is now on the chopping block’: Trump DOJ now targeting naturalized citizens July 6, 2025 / 07:11

Following National Guard shooting, Trump vows to ‘denaturalize migrants’

The president has long talked about stripping citizenship from naturalized Americans. Those plans have now reached a new level.

Dec. 1, 2025, 1:06 PM EST

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post