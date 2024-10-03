Election-denying ex-county clerk sentenced to 9 years behind bars

There’s no shortage of local election officials who bought into Donald Trump’s lies about his 2020 election defeat, but by any fair measure, Tina Peters is a special case. Indeed, as NBC News reported, the Colorado Republican is now headed to prison.

A former Colorado county clerk who promoted 2020 election conspiracy theories was sentenced Thursday to 9 years behind bars for charges including official misconduct in connection with a security breach of Mesa County’s voting system. Tina Peters was convicted of four felony and three misdemeanor charges in August for using another person’s security badge to allow someone associated with MyPillow founder Mike Lindell, a prominent election denier and ally of former President Donald Trump, access to county election equipment.

As a local prosecutor explained, Peters was “a fox guarding the henhouse,” adding, “It was her job to protect the election equipment, and she turned on it and used her power for her own advantage.”

It’s been more than two years since the GOP conspiracy theorist was first indicted after she used her office to help leak election machinery data in pursuit of a conspiratorial plot that apparently never existed in reality.

As part of her efforts, Peters was celebrated by the likes of Steve Bannon — he argued that she was targeted because of her fight against “this globalist apparatus” — though a Colorado jury came to a different conclusion, convicting the election denier in early August, finding her guilty of three counts of attempting to influence a public servant, one count of conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation, first-degree official misconduct, violation of duty and failing to comply with the secretary of state.

Ahead of sentencing, Peters showed no remorse.