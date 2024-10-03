Opinion

Maddow: ‘Don’t sleep on what is happening in the states’ August 27, 2024 / 08:38

Election-denying ex-county clerk sentenced to 9 years behind bars

Plenty of election officials who bought into Donald Trump’s election lies, but Colorado's Tina Peters, who's headed to prison, is a special case.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

