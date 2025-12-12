Opinion

Trump administration ends temporary legal status for Ethiopians

The Homeland Security Department said conditions in Ethiopia do not “pose a serious threat,” and that nationals have 60 days to leave the U.S. or face deportation.

Members of the Ethiopian community demonstrate outside of the U.S. State Department in Washington D.C.
Members of the Ethiopian community demonstrate outside of the U.S. State Department to protest attacks by the Ethiopian government on ethnic Amharas and the Amhara region in Ethiopia on Aug. 10, 2023, in Washington, D.C. J. Countess / J. Countess/Getty Images/Getty Images
By  Sydney Carruth

Sydney Carruth

Sydney Carruth is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW.