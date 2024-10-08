Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

‘Their brains were missing’: Doctor says he treated child patients who were targeted in Gaza October 6, 2024 / 05:52

Trump says Gaza ‘could be better than Monaco,’ but ‘they never took advantage of it’

Trump also claimed he has been to Gaza. An aide later suggested that visiting Israel counted because “Gaza is in Israel.”

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

Latest Post