Traditional media outlets whining about Harris’ ‘Call Her Daddy’ interview miss the point

The job of a president isn't to satisfy the demands of major media outlets. It’s to connect with people.

By  Jen Psaki  and  Allison Detzel
Jen Psaki

Jen Psaki is the host of "The Briefing with Jen Psaki" airing Tuesdays through Fridays at 9 p.m. EST. She is the former White House press secretary for President Joe Biden.  

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

