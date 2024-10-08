Traditional media outlets whining about Harris’ ‘Call Her Daddy’ interview miss the point

This is an adapted excerpt from the Oct. 7 episode of “Inside with Jen Psaki.”

For weeks, Republicans have been hemming and hawing about how Vice President Kamala Harris is avoiding the press. Well, it seems they’re going to have to find something else to complain about because Harris is in the middle of a media blitz.

On Monday, CBS’ “60 Minutes” aired an in-depth interview with the vice president, which came a day after Harris appeared on the popular “Call Her Daddy” podcast, hosted by Alex Cooper. On Tuesday, Harris’ whirlwind day of media appearances includes “The View” on ABC, “The Howard Stern Show” on SiriusXM radio, and “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on CBS.

And yet, perhaps predictably, the more traditional, legacy Washington, D.C.-based media outlets are still spitting mad. Politico Playbook is complaining that “Harris is … still largely avoiding the media,” noting “Most of these are not the types of interviews that are going to press her on issues she may not want to talk about.” The New York Times also focused on the “friendly” nature of the interviews, stating the Harris campaign was “unlikely to place her in front of many aggressive inquisitors.”

Let me give you a little insight into why traditional media is so upset about this. It’s not because they think they reach more people; they don’t. It’s not because they’re going to ask different questions than “60 Minutes.” It’s definitely not because they’re going to ask more creative or outside-the-box questions than Cooper, the hosts of “The View” or Colbert. It’s because their relevance relies on being the sole arbiters of asking the questions.

But the problem for them is that the way people consume information and the way the public looks for information have completely evolved — and I don’t say that lightly.

I stood at the front of the White House briefing room and answered questions from a room full of legacy, Washington-based journalists every day because I respect what they do and the role of the press. I also suffered through years of criticism for what was considered a less traditional media strategy, including when I was the communications director for President Barack Obama.

