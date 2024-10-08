Biden pledged to restore order as president. In the Middle East, he’s failing.

One of Joe Biden’s promises in his 2020 presidential campaign was that he would restore strong U.S. leadership abroad and rein in the chaos that Donald Trump had unleashed in the international order.
But if you take a look at the Middle East right now, Biden hasn’t done a very good job of fulfilling that pledge.
Under Biden’s watch, the Middle East is growing less stable. In the past few weeks, Israel has begun a new war with its invasion of Lebanon, against the public wishes of the Biden administration. Iran has fired around 200 ballistic missiles at Israel, the second time it has ever launched such a direct assault on Israel from its own land. Israel has since promised it will retaliate against Iran — and that if the tit-for-tat continues for an additional round, strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites are on the table. Meanwhile Israel’s war in Gaza in response to Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks continues to rage with no end in sight. As a result of the instability, the price of oil is rising, and attacks on oil production in the region could cause it to surge more.
In other words, the Middle East is slowly inching toward breaking out into a full-scale regional war that could shake up the global economy, create a gigantic crisis in U.S. foreign policy and result in the deaths of countless civilians.
This is not good news for the Democrats as Election Day approaches: Just the rumblings of an imminent crisis or potentially surging gas prices could hurt the electoral appeal of Democrats, who are already suffering from their association with inflation.
The growing specter of wide-scale war in the Middle East is not some kind of approaching weather event or natural disaster. It is the product of choices. And our president has made some terrible ones that helped us get to this point. After Hamas killed around 1,200 Israelis on Oct. 7, 2023, it was inevitable that Israel was going to retaliate. What was not inevitable was that the Biden administration would give Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a far-right leader with neocolonial extremists in his Cabinet, carte blanche to retaliate against the entire population of the Gaza Strip however he wished to.
The Biden administration has appeared to use leaks and statements to suggest that it believes Netanyahu has gone too far in his brutality toward the civilians of Gaza, but in practice it has greenlighted all of Israel’s actions. The Biden administration has been a staunch defender of Israel at the United Nations, shielding it from legally binding Security Council resolutions. It has given Israel billions in military aid. Aside from a brief, temporary and ultimately symbolic pause in arms transfers, Biden has not threatened to cut off aid, or even condition aid on Israel’s compliance with international or U.S. law. The Biden administration, to keep weapons shipments intact under U.S. law, has reportedly ignored findings from the State Department and USAID that Israel had blocked U.S. humanitarian aid to Gaza.
Netanyahu’s takeaway from Biden’s support is that he can take U.S. backing as unconditional and do whatever he wants not only toward Palestinian civilians, but in the region more broadly. Netanyahu has embraced a “shoot first, notify Biden later” attitude toward many high-stakes and escalatory actions against adversaries in the Middle East, such as when Israel struck the Syrian headquarters of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Damascus, or when Israel leveled several buildings in Beirut in a bombing that killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. Israel’s operations in Lebanon — against Biden’s public wishes — have already displaced close to a quarter of Lebanon’s population and killed hundreds of civilians, according to PBS’ NewsHour. And Netanyahu has demonstrated he feels no obligation to listen to U.S. calls to wind down the bloody military operation in Gaza, which is why Israel and Hezbollah have locked horns in the last year.