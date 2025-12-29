Opinion

Trump and Netanyahu meet Monday for critical talks on Gaza

The two leaders are expected to discuss advancing to phase two in the U.S.-brokered deal as progress has stalled between Israel and Hamas.

Then Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his Mar-a-Lago estate.
Then Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his Mar-a-Lago estate on July 26, 2024, in Palm Beach, FL. Alex Brandon / Alex Brandon/AP Photo
Ebony Davis is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW.